Moon Dog brewery is now selling a ‘pub in a box’

Miss the pub? Us too – luckily Moon Dog is bringing the pub to you now

Beloved Melbourne brewery Moon Dog is not only offering contactless drive-throughs at both its Preston and Abbotsford venues, but it’s also bringing something new to us for Lockdown 2.0.

The ‘Pub in a Box’ is a box (duh) that’s filled with all your fave pub memorabilia: there are two schooner glasses, a bar mat, house-made bar nuts, two 440ml and four 330ml limited release beers, plus six of Moon Dog’s “core” range of beers. Set it all up and it’s like you’re back at the pub, blissfully unaware of a global pandemic closing all your fave venues and forcing you to say things like “unprecedented” and “second wave” all the time.

The box is worth about $150 but the Moon Dog crew are selling them for a bargain $100. You can even get free local delivery around Victoria (otherwise there’s a small fee if you’re outside Vic) or pick it up at Preston or Abbotsford.

More info at the Moon Dog website.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

