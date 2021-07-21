Melbourne
East 33 oysters
Photograph: Supplied/East33

You can now get fresh Sydney Rock oysters with (free) next-day delivery

Oyster happy hour can still happen thanks to East 33's free next-day delivery for Melburnians

Maxim Boon
The word of the day (and every day pretty much since last March) is pivot and many a business has done just that in order to find new and innovative ways to stay connected with consumers. Take for example East 33, one of Australia’s largest distributors of premium Sydney Rock oysters, sourced from a collection of family-run producers in the Great Lakes region of the NSW mid-north coast. This bounty of bivalves are usually supplied by East 33 to the swankiest fine dining establishments in Sydney but while many of its usual restaurant punters were locked down last year, the company decided to take out the middlemen by supplying freshly shucked oysters direct to hungry Sydneysiders...and now Melburnians. 

Since launching last year, East 33 has refined and expanded its direct delivery model, devising an ingenious iced tray system for two dozen oysters, ensuring your order is as fresh as the moment the shucking knife slips between the shell. Simply place your order via the East 33 website, selecting from a range of seasonally available stocks. Better still is that during lockdown, Melburnians can opt for free next-day delivery.

Right now, you can sample East 33’s winter collection, including oysters from the Clyde River, Wapengo Lake and Port Stephens. You'll find distinctive tasting notes for each on the East 33 website along with the fascinating local history of the farmers who supplied them – order your preferred pick or opt for a three-dozen serve of all three varieties from the winter collection. East 33 even offers a subscription service, so you can set and forget your order and have oysters delivered to your doorstep on the reg.

If oysters alone aren’t swish enough, East 33 will also supply champagne pairings, to really kick off your Friday (or Monday, or Tuesday...) night at home. 

Place your order at the East 33 website for free next-day delivery. 

