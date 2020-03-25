Moon Dog has launched contactless beer drive-throughs and home delivery

Have you ever bought a six-pack of beer and thought “this is great, but I wish there was less physical contact involved”? Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the answer is probably yes (and it’s definitely what our health professionals want and need right now).

Since midday on Monday, March 23, restaurants and bars across Victoria (as well as a few other types of venues) have been ordered to shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In order to continue trading, Moon Dog has pivoted to a contactless drive-through service (as it's still legal for restaurants and bars to operate takeaway services).

From Tuesday, March 24 both the Preston and Abbotsford Moon Dog venues will run a contactless drive-through beer service. Moon Dog World in Preston alone has around 250,000 litres of beer (including special releases) just sitting, lonely, waiting for someone to come pick it up. You’ll also be able to score pub grub at Moon Dog World’s drive-through, and pizzas at the OG Moon Dog in Abbotsford.

And for those without automobiles, both Moon Dogs are running (free!) food home delivery services to nearby suburbs. If you just want frothies delivered you can do that too by checking out the brewery’s online store (same-day delivery is available for orders made before 3pm to suburbs within 5km of either brewery).

Full details of Moon Dog’s drive-through and delivery services below.

Moon Dog World Preston

Contactless drive-through is available daily midday to 8pm.

Home delivery available for orders over $40 to Preston, Reservoir, Kingsbury, Roseanna, Heidelberg, Eaglemont, Ivanhoe, Kew, Alphington, Fairfield, Northcote, Brunswick East and Thornbury.

Menu here. Call 03 9428 2307 and select option one to order.

OG Moon Dog Abbotsford

Contactless drive-through is available from 4pm on weekdays, midday on weekends.

Home delivery available for orders over $40 to Abbotsford, Richmond, Cremorne, Collingwood, Fitzroy, Clifton Hill, Kew, Hawthorn and Burnley.

Menu here. Call 03 9428 2307 and select option two to order.