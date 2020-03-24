South Melbourne Market is now doing drive-through pick up

South Melbourne Market gets it. This fresh food market knows everyone still wants to do their weekly shop but might not want to wade through crowds of people. That’s why this week the market has introduced a drive-through pick-up service which will reduce the number of people in the market at any one time.

This way people can still practice their physical distancing and support the small business owners of South Melbourne Market.

You’ll be able to order with the stallholders directly and then your order will be available for collection in the car park on Thursday. You can pick up fresh produce, take-home meals, clothing, gifts, cheese, toys, puzzles and even board games.

Head here to find out more. Traders are taking orders until midday Wednesday, March 25, for pick up on Thursday, March 26. Some traders are even offering home delivery – info here.