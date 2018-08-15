More than 1,000 Melbourne bus drivers will go on strike tomorrow

Melbourne’s bus network will grind to a halt tomorrow as more than 1,000 bus drivers go on strike. The Transport Workers Union (TWU) is planning to take industrial action tomorrow Thursday, August 16, meaning your morning commute might get a lot more complicated.

As a result of the industrial action, more than 100 bus routes across Melbourne, Geelong and Ballarat are expected not to run for 24 hours as more than 1,000 bus drivers go on strike. The industrial action largely affects bus services run by Transdev and CDC and includes school buses operated by both providers.

In Melbourne the following bus services are affected:

Transdev

200 ,207, 215, 216, 219, 220, 223, 232, 234, 235, 236, 237, 246 250, 251, 270, 271, 273, 279, 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 293, 295, 302, 303, 304, 305, 309, 318, 350, 364, 370, 380, 426, 600, 901, 902, 903, 905, 906, 907, 908, 922 and 923.

CDC

150, 151, 153, 160, 161, 166, 167, 170, 180, 181, 190, 191, 192, 406, 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412, 414, 415, 417, 418, 419, 421, 423, 424, 425, 439, 441, 443, 461, 494, 495, 496, 497, 498, 601, 605, 606, 612, 623, 624, 625, 626 and 630

In Geelong bus routes 1, 10, 11, 12, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 43 will not operate. No bus services will run in Ballarat.

The strike follows a pay dispute, with the TWU fighting for an industry-wide annual pay increase of 4 per cent, as well as a 1 per cent increase to superannuation over three years.

PTV is asking people to reconsider their need to travel and to explore alternative travel arrangements.