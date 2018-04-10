Melbourne could be getting a brand new tram line

The Andrews government has today announced it is in the planning and design stages for a brand-new tram line for Melbourne’s south-east.

This new route is said to provide an alternative transport option for those looking to get between Caulfield and Rowville. For those who live or work in the area, the tram will link Caulfield Station to Monash University’s Clayton campus via Chadstone Shopping Centre. It will then head towards Rowville via Waverley Park.

The goal of the new tram route is to ease congestion on roads around the rail interchange at Caulfield Station and Monash.

While it’s currently still in planning and design stages, the state government has promised $3 million in the upcoming 2018/19 Victorian budget for these design and planning works in the hopes of pinning down stop locations, cost, travel time benefits as well as park and ride options.

In other public transport news, Melbourne’s train system is currently getting a much-needed facelift in the form of the Metro Tunnel and several level crossing removals, which are also causing major delays and congestion on Melbourne’s roads.