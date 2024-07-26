Move over Meatloaf, Katy Perry will perform at this year's AFL Grand Final

In a very hot 'n' cold move from the AFL, Katy Perry is performing at the AFL Grand Final. To be honest, we're not sure how to feel about it.

After much speculation, the sporting giant revealed the entertainment headliner for the flagship event as the pop star, famous for stacks of chart topping hits like 'Teenage Dream', 'Roar' and 'Firework'. It's a pretty big get for the AFL, especially considering that the number of big music names journeying to Aussie shores has somewhat dwindled in recent years.

But the announcement was met with a very mixed reception, with many footy fans clapping back that they wanted to see Aussie talent in the spotlight, rather than an international superstar. For the last couple of years, the AFL have been on a streak of booking famous faces over local acts, like Kiss and Robbie Williams, which suggests they might be trying to emulate Super Bowl vibes and create more hype.

And with this latest announcement, hype is what they've got – although it's unclear whether it's the good kind. Perry has been the subject of some negative press lately, with her latest single 'Women's World' being critically slammed, after a four-year hiatus from releasing music. Plus, she's been criticised for working with producer Dr Luke (who was accused of alleged sexual assault by fellow pop star Kesha). The controversy is particularly ironic seeing as the theme of the song is female empowerment.

Her new album 143 is set to drop on September 20, which conveniently lines up with her big AFL grand final performance on September 28. So, footy fans could be the first to hear her new tracks live.

On the bright side, this could be great news if you're a Brisbane Lions supporter – if the team does make it to the final, surely getting amped up to the song 'Roar' before the game will be a good omen.

