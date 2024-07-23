PSA: G Flip is hosting an epic bar crawl in Melbourne and you're invited

If you've ever wanted to party with G Flip, drop everything and listen up! The superstar has landed Down Under to launch their new business venture, Box Alcoholic Juice, and you're invited to help celebrate.

In true G Flip style, the celebration will take place as a public bar crawl – or as the singer's calling it, a 'Box' crawl – around Melbourne on Thursday, July 25. It kicks off at 6pm on the dot at the CBD's Garden State Hotel, before continuing to the charismatic musician's other favourite watering holes, like Harlow in Richmond and the Espy in St Kilda.

And if that news wasn't sweet enough, G Flip has also announced they'll be giving thirsty fans 300 free cans of Box. It's one per person while stocks last, so be there or be square! You can follow along via the brand's Instagram account to see when and where G is headed next on the night.

So what is Box, anyway? It's both G's first foray into the drinks market and a fruity collab with the Moon Dog crew.

“Box is the drink I always wished existed,” says G Flip. “My drink of choice has always been juice and alcohol, one because I like the flavour of juice, and two since becoming a singer, I stay away from carbonation – think burping on stage, nobody wants that. So juice and alcohol is what I drink before I perform – it’s my vibe. So, I decided to create the real deal. No word of a lie, it tastes amazing.”

Since it's available in two funky flavours, you can either go ga-ga over the Apple Guava or say ta-ta to tired and flat bevvies with the lightly effervescent Tropical Bang. Nostalgic, boozy and as original as G Flip themself, the drinks are made with real fruit juice and no artificial sweeteners.

G Flip's Box Crawl begins at 6pm (while stocks last) at Garden State Hotel. For more information, follow @boxthejuice on Instagram.

