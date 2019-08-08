Mt Baw Baw is hosting a huge tobogganing race this weekend

It’s safe to say that we’re all looking forward to the end of this miserable winter weather. But before it warms up, Mt Baw Baw is holding its great toboggan race on Saturday, 10 August.

There will be heaps of prizes up for grabs with competitions open for adults and kids. Toboggan the fastest and you might even be crowned the national champion. The tobogganing after party will be held at the Alpine Hotel with the Picassos serving up sweet covers from the past 60 years.

Entry to the competition is free but you’ll need a toboggan lift pass or a ski lift pass to take part. Thin plastic toboggans will not be allowed due to safety reasons, but you can rent a sturdy toboggan on site. Mt Baw Baw is a two and a half hour drive from the CBD – since the event starts at midday, you’ll have to hit the road early.