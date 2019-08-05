Carlton Gardens is being transformed into the set of Mad Max: Fury Road

Carlton Gardens is getting a post-apocalyptic punk makeover this August. As part of White Night Reimagined (the rejigged format of Melbourne’s annual after-dark party), the inner-city park will host the dark and dystopian cinematic world of Mad Max: Fury Road.

This is the first time that the world of Mad Max: Fury Road has broken through the fourth wall and been staged as a live experience. The event will be a mix of performance and projection. The 2015 Australian film will be video mapped to the façade of the Royal Exhibition Building while three of the film’s intimidating and twisted vehicles (the Doof Wagon, Gigahorse and Razor Cola Interceptor) will be parked in the Melbourne Museum forecourt.

Photograph: Supplied

There will also be a bespoke soundtrack to complement the immersive event, plus special effects and live performances (so don’t be too surprised if you see people dressed up as Furiosa or Mr Rockatansky himself).

The Mad Max: Fury Road experience is on every evening during White Night, with each live performance running for about 15 minutes (exact performance times will be available on the White Night website).