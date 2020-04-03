Andrew Lloyd Webber’s biggest musicals are now streaming free on YouTube

Some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best and most loved musicals are coming to YouTube for the very first time.

From Saturday, April 4, selected musical productions from Lloyd Webber’s impressive catalogue will be streamed on The Show Must Go On YouTube channel for free. Oh yes, you will not have to pay a cent to see and relive some of the composer’s biggests musicals.

The online streaming season starts on April 4 with the release of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. The play (first performed in 1968 when Lloyd Webber was only 19) takes the biblical story of Joseph's coat of many colours and turns it into a raucous sing-through musical comedy. It was the first work between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be performed to the public (as a 15-minute cantata mind you) and was turned into the Donny Osmond-starring direct-to-video film in 1999.

Next up (and just in time for Easter) The Show Must Go On will stream the 2012 Tim Minchin-starring arena spectacular production of Jesus Christ Superstar on Saturday, April 11. The musical started life as a rock opera album detailing the last few days of Jesus' life, before ascending to the stage in 1971. The rock musical was adapted into an arena show in 2012 with Tim Minchin as Judas, Melanie C as Mary Magdalene and Ben Forster as Jesus.

Additional musicals will be announced in the coming weeks so check back regularly for updates.

Each production will be made available to viewers, no strings attached, at 5am AEDT on the date of release. You’ll then have 48 hours to catch the musical before it’s taken down.

Melbourne residents have started yelling from their balconies, and honestly, we can relate.