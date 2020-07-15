MTC's production of As You Like It has been postponed until 2021

The production was set to revive the 2020 season following the shutdowns

Theatre's winter of discontent in Melbourne has been extended into spring. Melbourne Theatre Company's September production of Shakespeare's As You Like It has been postponed until 2021, with no fixed date set.

The production of As You Like It (directed by Simon Phillips who also directed the stunning MTC production of Shakespeare in Love) was due to lead MTC's season revival following the cancellation of most of its 2020 shows back in March. MTC artistic director and CEO Brett Sheehy described the production as "pure entertainment", and it features brand-new music from Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall.

In a statement MTC said "Until recently we were optimistic about our return in September, however the health and wellbeing of our community is paramount."

"With the evolving situation in Melbourne there is unfortunately no option than to delay the production."

There are still two shows planned as part of MTC's 2020 season; Girls and Boys and Sunshine Super Girl (the story of world tennis number one Evonne Goolagong). A decision about the viability of both shows will be made in the coming months in line with government restrictions.

