New app Rendr delivers on-demand plants and hardware to your doorstep

Shopping online has become the norm for us lately, especially with the latest restrictions kicking in. Another reality of iso-life is new hobbies – and if those hobbies are of the DIY variety, it’s likely you’ve become well acquainted with the likes of Bunnings, Spotlight and other hardware, crafty stores. Now, there’s an app to help with that pursuit.

Rendr is calling itself “Uber for plants, home and hardware” and is essentially an app that lets you order items to be delivered to your door, contact-free. You can shop for a number of things you’ll need to help you transform your house, start a new project or even tidy up your backyard. You can get everything from plants to DIY vegetable kits, paint and power tools, barbecues and hardware like basins and lighting.

Rendr can currently deliver to Melbourne’s CBD and close-by suburbs from 7am to 7pm. The team is hoping to expand further out in the coming months. You can check the delivery area here. Delivery costs depend on the size of what you’re ordering but start at around $14.95.

Check out the app on iTunes here and on Google Play here.

