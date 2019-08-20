New CBD precinct Ella is giving away free food this week

Melbourne’s newest entertainment and dining precinct Ella is up and running, boasting a host of great Asian-inspired eateries, a fancy new Blackhearts and Sparrows bottle shop, a French patisserie and more.

This week, Ella is hosting a week-long free food giveaway. From today until Sunday, August 25, you can score free pad thai from Son in Law, free skewers from Pick A Stick and even free ramen from Ajisen. It’s all on a first come, first serve basis, and there’s a limit on each dish that they’re giving out. You can pick up your free food and even enjoy some live music on Thursday evening, where Melbourne singer-songwriter Jess Locke will be performing from 6pm.

Here is a rundown of all the freebies:

On Tuesday, August 20, Son in Law is giving away free classic pad thai between 6pm and 10pm.

On Wednesday, August 21, Sam Sam is giving away free boneless chicken with flavour between 6pm and 10pm.

On Thursday, August 22, Pick a Stick is giving away free skewers and free sweet potato snack box between 6pm and 10pm.

On Friday, August 23, Chilli Everest is giving away free sekuwa (boneless pieces of chicken or overnight marinated goat with house blend of spices with chilli and ginger) between 6pm to 10pm.

On Saturday, August 24, Reverie is giving away free brownies and lemon tarts between 3pm and 7pm.

On Sunday, August 25, Ajisen is giving away free ramen, chahan, toridon, gyudon, sakedon and saba fish, while Sushi Club giving away free bento boxes (tofu, chicken or beef) between 3pm and 7pm.

You can find Ella at the corridor between Melbourne Central and the Melbourne Central Tower.

