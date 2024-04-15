The blockbuster exhibition will take over the entire ground floor of the NGV from December

Melburnians, it’s time to get dotty, because it’s just been announced that NGV International will play host to the largest collection of Yayoi Kusama’s work ever seen in Australia. The exhibition (aptly named Yayoi Kusama) will take over the entire ground floor of the NGV, with works from the artist best known for her unique use of dots.

Opening on December 15, this world-premiere exhibition will feature more than 180 works, including an NGV-specific piece transforming the iconic Waterwall and an installation of giant balloons in the Great Hall called 'Dots Obsession'.

Many of the works coming to Melbourne for this impressive exhibition have never been seen locally before, including the Australian debut of 'Dancing Pumpkin', a towering five-metre-tall bronze sculpture that visitors can view by walking underneath. As if five metres wasn’t tall enough, Melbourne will also score the Aussie premiere of Kusama’s six-metre-tall tentacle-esque sculpture, named 'The Hope of the Polkadots Buried in Infinity Will Eternally Cover the Universe'.

We’re particularly excited about the global premiere of a brand new Yayoi Kusama infinity room work, which will be part of a collection of immersive spaces included in the exhibition. Kusama’s infinity rooms employ the clever use of mirrors to create an illusion of never-ending space, making for a fun and mind-bending experience for visitors of all ages. Right now, the artist is in the process of developing a fresh infinity room just for Melbourne – lucky us!

Photograph: Supplied/NGV

Kusama’s works are a joy to experience, but many also embody important political messaging. Her eight-decade career has influenced pop art, minimalism, feminism and included many moments of political protest. The NGV exhibition will trace her path from her childhood in 1930s Japan to the legend she is today.

From polka dots to pumpkins and much more, we’re looking forward to getting among the NGV’s summer blockbuster later this year. Though this exhibition isn’t dotifying our city until December, tickets will go on sale next Monday, April 22, via the NGV website.

