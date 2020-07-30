No visitors allowed in some Victorian regions as restrictions tighten

Premier Dan Andrews has announced restrictions for some regional Victorian areas following the highest-ever daily increase in cases for Victoria, with 723 new cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

From 11.59pm on July 30, those in the local government areas of Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains and the Borough of Queenscliffe won’t be able to visit people or have visitors in their homes. If you live in these areas, you can still visit restaurants, cafés, gyms and community sport venues; however, there will be no weddings or funerals. Yes, that seems a bit inconsistent. But the premier addressed that concern, stating in a press release: “The data is telling us that outside work, [visiting friends and family] is the single greatest cause of transmission in these communities.”

Additionally, everyone across Victoria – not just those in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire – will need to wear a face covering when they leave their homes. This will come into effect from Sunday, August 2 at 11.59pm. If you do not wear a face mask or face covering (even a scarf will do) outside of your home, you risk a $200 fine.

Here is where to get a face mask in Victoria.

Share the story