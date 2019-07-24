Nonna's Cucina is serving up cheese wheel risotto

You've all heard of cheese wheel pasta. You came, you saw, you ate, you loved. But have you heard of cheese wheel risotto?

Luckily, you don't have to pine over another cheese and carb concoction, because Port Melbourne's Nonna's Cucina is dishing up its version of this five-cheese, table-side risotto until the end of August. For $29 per person, you get a perfectly cooked risotto bound together by fior di latte, pecorino sardo, gorgonzola and taleggio emulsified together in a wheel of pecorino romano.

It's advised that you book ahead for your bowl of cheesy rice; after all, cheese is a finite resource. A little birdy also told us that you can BYO at Nonna's Cucina for $10 a bottle (excluding Saturdays), so make of that what you will.

Cheese. Rice. Wine. Treat yourself.