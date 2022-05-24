Città sees Ronnie Di Stasio return to the neighbourhood where he pioneered Rosati in the heady days shortly before the fringe benefits tax and the stock market crash cruelled the excesses of the 1980s. And the augurs are good. It’s a place of arrestingly clean-lined brutalism – concrete walls and pillars, a remarkable terrazzo floor. White-jacketed bartenders shake things behind a slab of white marble. Red leather chairs make like a mid-century Thornbury espresso bar, a younger Di Stasio’s stomping ground. It’s a gallery and salon, as well as a bar and restaurant.
Going out for Italian food should always feel like a homely affair. A cuisine that lends itself to long, leisurely meals shared with others, Italian usually doesn't stop at just one course. So, do as the Romans do: start with an aperitivo – and an antipasto spread – before a primo course (cue the pasta), secondo (a meat dish), contorno (a side, or three) and of course, something dolce (sweet). If you're looking for a feast, look no further – we've rounded up Melbourne's best Italian restaurants for you to try. Buon appetito!