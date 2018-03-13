The ever-popular, health-driven fast food chain Nosh is set to open its fifth store, in Melbourne Central. To celebrate, Nosh is giving away 100 bowls of poke to 100 people from midday on March 22. Yep, that's one per person, so don't go drawing straws among your desk buddies. Coming in with your team members will have its perks, though, as the largest group to show up on opening day will receive free poke catering.

Don't fear if you miss out on a free bowl. Nosh will be passing on the love to anyone who visits the store on the day, with 2-for-1 poke bowls from 11.30am-8.30pm. You will even be able to test your hula hooping skills in a competition to win yourself free poke for a month.

When: March 22, 11.30am-8.30pm

Where: Nosh, Melbourne Central L2, 211 La Trobe St, Melbourne 3000 (opposite Gorman)

