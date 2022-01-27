Melbourne
Food at Combi
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Best Vegan Restaurants in Melbourne

Not only is eating a plant-based diet better for the environment, it’s also delicious. Here are the best vegan restaurants Melbourne has to offer

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Vondra Tay
Contributors
Lacey-Jade Christie
&
Eliza Campbell
If you don’t like food with faces (or food derived from animal products, like dairy or egg), it’s becoming easier and easier to eat out, and eat well. Some are embracing veganism as a lifestyle choice; others are passionate about animal rights; and some just want vegan options now and again. Whatever your reason, it’s always good to have some vegan dining options up your sleeve. These are our picks of the vegan restaurants in Melbourne. For more healthy food options, check out Melbourne's best vegetarian restaurants and smoothie joints. Or if you need a pick-me-up, this list of Melbourne's best coffee should hit the spot.

Melbourne's best vegan restaurants

Patsy's
KDPO

1. Patsy's

  Restaurants
  • Vegan
  • Melbourne

You might not know Mathew Guthrie or James Langley, but there’s a good chance you’re familiar with some of their past haunts – namely, Panama Dining Room, St Jude’s Cellars and Pizza Mine Libre. Now, they’re back with business partner Clinton Trevisi for Patsy’s, a natural wine bar that happens to be vegetarian. Though the whole menu isn't plant-based, there are plenty of vegan-friendly options on offer.

Smith & Daughters
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Smith & Daughters

  Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 2 of 4

Fitzroy’s Smith & Daughters looks like an old-school rock’n’roll bar, but the cross-shaped neon sign on the wall tells you why you’re really here: to ‘eat vegan’. It started with a Latin-tinged menu but has done a switcheroo to Italian, pulling of plant-based pizza fritte, cacio e pepe, carpaccio and even tiramisu.

Read more
Red Sparrow Pizza
Photograph: Graham Denholm

3. Red Sparrow Pizza

  Restaurants
Pizza
  • Pizza
  • Fitzroy

Here’s the thing about vegan cheese: it’s usually terrible. How glorious, then, to pick up a slice of fresh-out-the-woodfired-oven Margherita and bite into a dollar-sized dollop of creamy white fior di latte sitting atop a tangy, slightly-sweet San Marzano tomato base. The crust: thin, lightly charred, with just the right amount of chew. The pizza: entirely vegan. This fantasy is now a reality at Red Sparrow Pizza. 

Vegie Bar
Photograph: Supplied

4. Vegie Bar

  Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

This vegetarian and vegan dining institution has existed for more than two decades, and it just seems to keep getting more popular. It's always busy here, and it's the quality of the plant-based food that keeps crowds coming back for more. The specials boards are updated frequently and always worth the time to read – perennial favourites on the regular menu include the 'mostly greens' stir-fry, a bean burrito served with the works, and some mighty fine vegetarian pizzas for under a tenner.

Read more
Neko Neko
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

5. Neko Neko

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

This tiny Japanese café might be small, but it's mighty. This joint specialises in healthy Japanese options, with a range of proteins of the day that include vegan options like nasu dengaku (miso-glazed eggplant) with a range of pickles and wild rice. Japanese curries are made from scratch, and the vegan ramen is the best in Melbourne. 

Yong Green Food

6. Yong Green Food

  Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

This Fitzroy institution specialises in organic (and often raw) ingredients, which are used to create dishes that span the world’s cuisines and cater to all manner of diets and intolerances. Popular raw items include raw nachos; a raw nutty burger; and the innovative ‘Rawsagne’. Remember to save room for desserts, which include pecan pie, carrot cake and cheesecake. 

Girls and Boys
Photograph: Supplied

7. Girls and Boys

  Restaurants
Vegan
  • Vegan
  • Fitzroy

This takeaway spot makes plant-based desserts: we're talking soft serve, gelato and cakes, plus maca fudge bars, matcha almond tarts and bounty bites. On the drinks menu, you'll find spiced mylks, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and thick shakes (all vegan, of course). The best part? Girls and Boys is right next door to Vegie Bar, which means you can grab the perfect after-dinner sweet treat after feasting on hearty vego meals.

Matcha Mylkbar
Photograph: Graham Denholm

8. Matcha Mylkbar

  Restaurants
Cafés
  • Cafés
  • St Kilda

There's more to this health-conscious café than bright green matcha lattes and multicoloured luxury smoothies. The all-vegan menu is incredibly inventive: there's a fascinating vegan poached 'egg', a soy chicken burger and a hearty pumpkin gnocci. And don't get us started on the vegan slices.

Tofu Shop International
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. Tofu Shop International

  Restaurants
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

This place gets hit harder than the Taco Truck at Meredith. Grab a small ($12), medium ($17) or large ($26) share plate and load up from their buffet of delicious and healthy vegetarian/vegan options, including warm roast vegetable mixes, simmered house-made tofu in broth, mixed grain salads, creamy vegan tofu dip and much more. Takeaway is $13.

Trippy Taco
Photograph: Supplied

10. Trippy Taco

  Restaurants
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

This petite Mexican eatery is all about big flavours without the animal involvement: we’re talking mouth-watering tacos, burritos and quesadillas with vegan soy cheese. Our pick is the tofu asada burrito: the tofu marinated in a sauce that is satisfyingly smoky and ever-so-sweet. Just up for a snack? Go for the fries with paprika seasoning, washed down with a light Pacifico beer.

Teta Mona
Photograph: Supplied

11. Teta Mona

  Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

This boho-chic all-day restaurant serves simple Lebanese with plenty of pickles and very little fuss. This is everything a neighbourhood restaurant should be. It's loud, and it’s BYO, with service that's personal if a little bit shambolic during peak times. Vegans get a solid look-in here. Green beans are liberally sluiced in a jammy reduction of olive oil, chilli and garlic, and falafel balls are soft, fragrant pucks made with a green and yellow split pea base for a sweeter spin on the chickpea classic. We’re also keen on a squishy, cumin-y plate of cauliflower florets and eggplant fried with dukkha.

The Green Man's Arms
Photograph: Eugene Hyland

12. The Green Man's Arms

  Bars
Pubs
  • Pubs
  • Carlton

The Green Man’s Arms is an Israeli-influenced and 100 per cent vegan and vegetarian pub on the corner of Lygon and Elgin streets. Food at the Arms comes courtesy of Israeli head chef David Raziel, who uses serves up an ethical and seasonal selection of dishes. Falafel is on the menu (made to a secret Jerusalem recipe, rumour has it), as is fluffy, crumpet-like lahuh bread, which comes served with either falafel, fried eggplant or green beans and mushrooms. 

Lentil as Anything: Abbotsford Convent
Photograph: Picasa

13. Lentil as Anything: Abbotsford Convent

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Abbotsford

Lentil as Anything is a not-for-profit organisation that relies solely on the generosity of patrons, partners and volunteers and helps to provide employment for those less fortunate. Our pick is on the Abbotsford Convent branch, which offers a 100 per cent vegan buffet filled with curries, salads, rice,  enchiladas, risotto, soups, moussaka and shepherd's pie.

Combi
Photograph: Graham Denholm

14. Combi

  Restaurants
  • Elwood

Part juice bar, part café, Combi is the kind of eatery where every single menu item has at least one superfood (but the more, the better). The café specialises in organic vegetarian and vegan feed, and there are a variety of thick-cut toast toppings and super bowls. But the smoothies are the main event here. These resemble freakshakes but are definitely more healthy – many of the superfood smoothies taste too good to be healthy but are indeed packed full of healthy fruits, seeds and nut mylks.

Shakahari

15. Shakahari

  Restaurants
  • Carlton

Opened in 1972, Carlton stalwart Shakahari has earned its name as one of the most innovative vegan restaurants in Melbourne. Their hearty dishes are centred around Japanese and Indian cuisine, from bite-sized fried wedges of avocado to laksa and curries. The krub phom dumplings, filled with sweet corn, mushroom, pumpkin and walnuts, melt in your mouth.

Lord of the Fries
Photograph: Anna Kucera

16. Lord of the Fries

  Restaurants
  • Melbourne

More than just chips in a cone, Lord of the Fries now offers burgers and hot dogs but we (and the rest of Melbourne) love it for the fries and ‘sauce of the month’. Yum. Lord of the Fries can be found at Chadstone, Chapel Street, Elizabeth Street, Flinders Street and Melbourne Central.

Loving Hut

17. Loving Hut

  Restaurants
  • Richmond
  • price 1 of 4

There are more than 200 outposts of this all-vegan eatery worldwide, and it’s not hard to see why. The price is right, for a start – and while the fit-out isn’t anything fancy, the real reason you come to this (mostly) pan-Asian restaurant is for the mock meat. Dishes range from ‘ham’ sushi and deep-fried ‘prawns’ to Southern-fried ‘chicken’. Want to try it at home? Loving Hut has a wide grocery selection, where you can stock up on mock meat and other vegan ingredients.

The Cornish Arms
Photograph: Graham Denholm

18. The Cornish Arms

  Bars
  • Brunswick
  • price 1 of 4

Built in 1854, the Cornish Arms was once a favourite for gold diggers (of the literal variety) and has been a mainstay of Brunswick social life for over a century. And the team get top marks for inclusive pub meals. There's a dedicated vegan section ensuring your craving for fish and chips, souvlaki and a parma are met without any animal products going into them.

Shu Restaurant

19. Shu Restaurant

  Restaurants
  • Collingwood

This ultra-shiny modern Sichuan restaurant is Shu Liu’s first dining rodeo. There’s good news for bean fiends, too. Around one-third of the menu steers vegan. Crunchy little daikon rolls sprouting a forest of enoki mushrooms, chives and smoked tofu, balanced by salty soy and a fiery pot of silken tofu swimming in a nuclear Sichuan pepper sauce are plain tasty whichever way you sway. 

Typhoon
Photograph: Graham Denholm

20. Typhoon

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese

Head chef Thai Nguyen is from Hanoi and makes his secret family-recipe broths fresh every day, and we are here to tell you that his meat-free soup is an absolute winner. The vegetable broth is complex, with deep earthy notes balanced by a cassia-bark sweetness that changes with each mouthful of chewy white snow fungus, black shiitake or rice noodles. Green choy sum and fresh herbs bring out the ginger heat, while fried tofu soaks up the umami in the soy. 

