Outdoor exercise classes are about to become a big thing this summer

Melburnians haven’t been able to go to the gym for quite some time now, and while it’s been a huge shift in lifestyle for many, it’s also a threat to small fitness businesses. That’s why gyms and studios will need to get creative as summer approaches in Melbourne.

Communal outdoor gym equipment is available for use under Melbourne’s second step in its roadmap out of restrictions. The current rules around outdoor exercise, according to the DHHS, are that you can exercise with members of your household, or up to five people (including you) from a maximum of two households. You have to maintain physical distancing, not be out for more than two hours, and not be further than 5km from your home. Outdoor personal training sessions are allowed, though it must be limited to no more than two people (in addition to a personal trainer).

But what about the many Melbourne gyms that operate indoors? If New York is anything to go by, many of these gyms will need to adapt to outdoor classes. Even when gyms can reopen (which is expected to happen in step three of the roadmap) it’s likely there will still be hesitation among Melburnians about going in since the ‘demic is still a reality.

Thankfully, some Melbourne gym owners are already planning to run outdoor classes. Pending government guidelines, Fitzroy studio Good Times Pilates is planning on running a series of physically distanced Pilates classes in the park from October 24. These 45-minute classes will take place in Fitzroy Gardens in the CBD on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The classes will be $25 per class and run Saturdays at 8am, 9am and 10am, as well as Sundays at 9am, 10am and 11am. Spots will, naturally, be quite limited, so you’ll need to book in advance.

The studio will also be running a free online “community session” on Friday mornings for those who can’t make it down to Fitzroy Gardens. You can learn all about it (and sign up for a class, restrictions permitting) via Good Time Pilates’ website.

Share the story