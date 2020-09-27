Outdoor recreation in Melbourne – what can and can’t you do right now

From 11.59pm on Sunday, September 27, metropolitan Melbourne entered its ‘second step’ on our roadmap to a new normal. This step means Melburnians can (among other things) meet up with up to four other people from one other household outside in a public place for outdoor recreation.

There has been quite a bit of confusion regarding seeing friends and family outside now, so we thought we’d clear up a few frequently asked questions. Remember, if you need further clarification, please head to the DHHS website.

So what can we do from September 28?

You can meet up with up to four friends or family members (who you don't live with) outside. All five people must be from no more than two households, and you must meet in a public place within 5km of both homes. You can drive to this destination. Alternatively, if you live in a household of bigger than five, your entire household can hang out outdoors, but you may not meet up with other households.

Do we have to be exercising when together?

You can exercise with these people if you wish, but you don't have to be exercising. You can now socialise.

What does 'socialising' mean?

Socialising could be sitting on a park bench, having a lazy kick with a footy, reading a book or having a picnic. If you don’t live with your companions, physical distancing measures should be maintained.

Do we have to wear masks?

Yes, absolutely. You must wear a mask or face covering, and a face shield is not sufficient.

So picnics are really back? How do I eat with a mask on?

Yes, picnics are allowed for up to five people from two households, or an unlimited number of people from a single household. Masks should be worn at all times unless you’re eating or drinking. You are allowed to lower your mask when taking a bite, but don’t take this too far. Masks are there for your safety and the safety of your picnic partners. It’s also a good idea not to share food if you don’t live together. Here are some of our favourite picnic spots (if you live within 5k), and here are some places that will deliver a pre-packed picnic hamper straight to your door - or even your park.

Can I see two different groups of friends on two different days? Or can I only catch up with one group of friends outdoors?

Don’t get this confused with the “social bubble” rules for indoor gatherings (read them here if you need a refresher). For outdoor hangs, you can only catch up with four other people or your household members outdoors at any one time. But you can choose different friends to catch up with outdoors at different times – so, theoretically, I can meet up with Friend Group A on Monday and Friend Group B on Tuesday.

How long can we picnic for?

We still have a limit on how long we can be outdoors – it’s now two hours (but that can be broken up into a maximum of two sessions). This two hours is inclusive of both socialising and exercising – so you can't exercise for two hours then go socialise outside for one hour. You have a maximum of two hours to do both, so use your time wisely.

Does 'public outdoor place' mean a park? A barbecue spot? My front yard? My back yard? Where can we meet up?

You can only have someone over to your house if they are in your single social bubble. Otherwise, you cannot invite others over for a barbecue in your backyard, or even a picnic in your front yard. It needs to be a public park or garden outside of your home.

What if I have no friends? Can I hang out in a park by myself?

Absolutely! Read that book. Get that vitamin D. Just remember to wear a mask and stay for only two hours.

The reason we have these rules in place is to keep everyone safe and healthy. Please use common sense and limit the number of people you’re really interacting with. I know it’s hard, and I know how much y’all miss seeing friends and family, but don’t abuse the rules.