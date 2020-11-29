MelbourneChange city
Melbourne street parking sign
Photograph: gemsling/Flickr

Parking across Melbourne’s CBD will be free until January 3

Melbourne city council is hoping to entice people back into the city with free parking

By
Rebecca Russo
This festive season might be a little bit easier on the old hip pocket with Melbourne city council announcing free street parking across its municipality.

There will now be free on-street parking up until Sunday, January 3, 2021, to help encourage people to shop and hang out in the CBD. You can take up this free parking scheme by downloading, printing and displaying one of these parking vouchers.

Keep in mind that parking time limits, disabled parking restrictions, clearways, no standing zones and residential permit restrictions still apply (and will be enforced) so pay attention to where exactly you’re parking your car. 

Heading into the city? Check out the brilliant Christmas lights displays while you’re there.

