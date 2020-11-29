Parking across Melbourne’s CBD will be free until January 3

Melbourne city council is hoping to entice people back into the city with free parking

This festive season might be a little bit easier on the old hip pocket with Melbourne city council announcing free street parking across its municipality.

There will now be free on-street parking up until Sunday, January 3, 2021, to help encourage people to shop and hang out in the CBD. You can take up this free parking scheme by downloading, printing and displaying one of these parking vouchers.

Keep in mind that parking time limits, disabled parking restrictions, clearways, no standing zones and residential permit restrictions still apply (and will be enforced) so pay attention to where exactly you’re parking your car.

