Paul Kelly announces an outdoor Making Gravy concert with guests Angus and Julia Stone

He’s brought together multiple generations of Australians with musical storytelling spanning more than four decades, and once again Paul Kelly will be making audiences feel like family as he re-launches his Making Gravy concert this December. He'll be performing at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday, December 14 and he’s bringing a troupe of young Aussie artists to sing along with classics like ‘To Her Door’ and, of course, bringing their own hits too.

Joining Kelly on stage will be the lilting voices of Angus and Julia Stone. There will be a joyful selection of indie-pop tunes by Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Alex Lahey, and powerful hits from Melbourne's own Mojo Juju.

Last year’s Making Gravy concert sold out, with 12,000 fans getting to belt out the show’s namesake and other Kelly classics like ‘Before Too Long’ and ‘Deeper Water’ from the stands (cue gentle weeping). But there’s more than just the oldies that make this a stellar performance, with new albums like the 2017 ARIA Chart topper Life is Fine incorporated into the setlist, alongside the single ‘With the One I Love’ from Kelly’s upcoming album Nature, which will make its full debut on October 12.

You can snap up pre-sale tickets on Monday, August 20 from 2pm, before the general sale starts on Thursday, August 23 at 10am.

