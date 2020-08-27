Pay it forward and donate a goodie box to healthcare workers

Send one of these $45 hero boxes and support those working hard at the Royal Melbourne Hospital

Healthcare workers deserve the world right now. Not only are they helping care for sick Melburnians but they’re working immeasurably hard, day in and day out to make sure everyone stays safe.

If you’d like to show your support to these healthcare heroes, gifting company Lapach Luxurious Gifting is putting together a donation box you can send to workers at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. By donating one of these boxes, which cost $45, you’ll be gifting a box filled with loose-leaf tea, a rose gold tea infuser and gourmet chocolate. When you donate a box, Lapach will be matching each donation, box for box, so you’re essentially supporting two healthcare workers with your donation.

The campaign runs until September 30 and you can purchase the boxes via Lapach’s website here.

