Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A treatment bed with a golden yellow blanket next to an LED light stand and a basin.
Photograph: Bobby Clark

The best spas and bath houses in Melbourne

Need a touch of self-care and some time to press pause? Read on and discover the best destination spas in and around Melbourne

Adena Maier
Written by
Sonja Sorich
Contributor
Adena Maier
Advertising

Are you overdue for a bit of self-care? Give your muscles the gift of a deep tissue massage or refresh your complexion with a soothing facial at these retreats around Melbourne. From luxury day spas and bathhouses to cosmetic clinics and wellness centres, there's a range of treatment options for you to choose from that will leave you feeling soft, warm and radiant. 

If less fluff and less cash is your calling, check out our list of best massage spots in Melbourne. 

The best spas in Melbourne

Relinque
Photograph: Supplied

1. Relinque

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Ivanhoe

This luxury day spa has several treatment suits, a steam room with an ice fountain, a yoga and pilates studio, and a tranquil relaxation lounge that make it a perfect space for escaping from the hectic demands of city life. If you want all-round care, try one of the Relinque treatments like the release package ($465) that includes a luxurious macadamia or volcanic ash exfoliation treatment, warming jet shower, signature Bian massage, nourishing scalp mask and scalp massage and a pH balancing infusion facial. For those who are short on time, there are also several shorter treatments available like the 50-minute deep tissue massage.

Read more
Crown Spa
Photograph: Supplied

2. Crown Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • South Wharf

If you’re seeking a complete escape into opulence and luxury, then look no further than the Spa at Crown Towers. Treatments by La Prairie and Subtle Energies offer the usual facials and massages, along with other therapies such as the Detox and Adrenal Boost Journey, which begins with a foot ritual and meditation, before ingredients such as tulasi, wild turmeric and Indian lime are applied via an invigorating body scrub, mud wrap and massage. Every treatment over one hour is complemented with time in the Aqua Retreat, which consists of a steam room, vitality pool and Swiss shower. The white fluffy bathrobe and a relaxation lounge with snacks and refreshments add that extra bit of wow factor that makes parting with your dollars a little bit easier.

Read more
Advertising
Willow Urban Retreat
Photograph: Supplied

3. Willow Urban Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Armadale

Part wholefoods café and part mindfulness space with spa treatments and wellness services, Willow is a tranquil oasis amongst the hustle and bustle of Armadale. A few spa menu highlights include the deep tissue release massage (from $175), which is designed to melt away knots and deep tension, while the 24k gold infusion facial (from $185) uses gold leaf and mogra to boost collagen production. If you're feeling indulgent, try the three-hour grounding spa package ($470 per person) that includes an aromatherapy steam shower, a Rasayana detox body scrub, a signature Willow massage and the 24k gold infusion facial. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Holism Retreat
Photograph: Supplied

4. Holism Retreat

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Malvern East

Holism Retreat is all about radical self-kindness and unifying mind, body and breath. So much so that you’ll feel relaxed just reading the menu. Here, it’s all about personalisation and creating the journey you want and need. Upon the advice of Pauline, the owner, we joined the 9am yoga class, followed by breakfast and a refreshing swim in the hotel’s rooftop pool. Then we tried the Reset Ritual ($370, and includes an hour massage and an hour facial) and added some extra time in the Wellness Light Lounge.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Blanc Spa
Photograph: Supplied

5. Blanc Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Prahran

Tucked away in Hawksburn Village on Malvern Road is the very pretty Blanc Spa. While this is not a day spa with extensive facilities, the luxury touch points have certainly been considered. Blanc Spa has a lovely team of skin and body experts, and a spa menu that is surprisingly extensive. The venue offers performance facial treatments (including an AlpPure Facial for $220), bespoke massage, deluxe body and bathing experiences, alongside premium beauty services. If you feel like splurging, make a day of it and indulge in the five-hour Mont Blanc for $1000 (it includes a hydro soak, alpine herb exfoliation, detox body wrap, Swedish massage, facial, pedicure, manicure and an artisan lunch).

Read more
Buy ticket
Miss Fox
Photograph: Erik Carlsen

6. Miss Fox

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Melbourne

Awarded the world’s Best Beauty Salon at the World Spa Awards in 2019, Miss Fox was designed with glamourous intentions in mind. This Hollywood-esque day spa and beauty salon is located in the hustle and bustle of Melbourne’s CBD on Little Collins Street. We choose the Wander Within Ritual, a package that includes a foot bath and exfoliation, a warm full body massage with custom-blended aromatherapy oils, a facial and a glass of Champagne to top it off ($424 for two hours). Added enhancements included a private change area and 1000-thread count sheets on heated massage beds. When you’re wrapped up in a plush robe, it makes relaxing in the Emerald lounge pre and post-treatment that much more magical.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Little Company
Photograph: Bobby Clark

7. Little Company

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Cremorne

While the Little Company doesn’t quite qualify for day spa status (the speciality here is facials) it still deserves to be on this list. While you won’t receive soft fluffy robes and slippers, you will be wrapped up under a duvet while your face is attended to. The reception area has refreshments and a casual lounge, and there is also the option to bask under a LED Light whilst listening to a recorded meditation by A Space. At the end of your treatment, you’ll receive expert guidance and personalised product recommendations to help your skin. Facial treatment prices start at $189.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Chuan Spa at The Langham
Photograph: Supplied

8. Chuan Spa at The Langham

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Southbank

The dark moody tones of the Chuan Spa invite a sense of relaxation the moment you enter. Try the Chuan Harmony or Chuan Balancing Massage (both start at $189), which targets traditional Chinese medicine acupressure points during the treatment. You can also try the Muddy Elements (from $309), a wrap treatment that combines a salt scrub and mud wrap – it’s the complete opposite to Tough Mudder as all you’ll need to do is lie back and let someone else do the dirty work. The Tri-Bathing Ritual is complementary with another treatment and you can sit out on a deck that overlooks the Melbourne skyline while you jump between the saltwater pool to the jacuzzi, heated sauna and river stone snail shower.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

9. The Spa at Sheraton Melbourne

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Melbourne

Despite being in the heart of the city, this spa is quiet and calm, with soft lighting and timber finishes. Make use of the spa’s staff, as they know their stuff. If you’re getting a facial or body treatment, they’ll ask you what you want and suss out any problem areas to work on. Got a few issues you need to be kneaded out of you? The spa will soothe your aching body from head to toe. The massage technique is inspired by Swedish, Balinese and Polynesian styles, and there’s a choice of aromatherapy or certified organic oils.

Read more
Buy ticket
HÜD Skin and Body
Photograph: Supplied

10. HÜD Skin and Body

  • Health and beauty
  • St Kilda

HÜD is the brainchild of Norwegian beauty Gry Tømte – an émigré who has devoted herself to effective skincare and treatments after suffering the torment of acne in her twenties. As for the treatments – don't expect anything fluffy, they purely focus on clinical skin treatments here. Their specialty is within correcting skin dysfunction and especially treating acne, pigmentation and age management; boasting an on site cosmetic doctor, nurse and naturopath in addition to the team of skin and dermal clinicians.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Nourish Spa and Skin Clinic
Photograph: Supplied

11. Nourish Spa and Skin Clinic

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • St Kilda

Fitzroy Street is hiding one of the most relaxing spots in the bayside area. The day spa offers the complete pampering experience, from mani-pedis (bubbles optional), waxing and specialised facials to massages, spray tanning, IPL treatments and pamper packages like the Sensory Escape package ($200). On entering a dimly lit treatment room, you'll be asked to jump into a fluffy bathrobe and soak your feet to prepare for a foot scrub. Next is a full body exfoliation with a dry body brushing. The main event is the super relaxing full body massage using a fragrant essential oil of your choosing. It's a totally luxurious experience.

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation

The best spas just outside of Melbourne

Lon Retreat, Point Lonsdale
Photograph: Supplied

1. Lon Retreat, Point Lonsdale

  • Travel
  • Point Lonsdale

You had us at natural mineral springs! No only that, but Lon Retreat also boasts soaking tubs, steam rooms and breathtaking views to the ocean, lighthouse and coastal landscape. Even though the spa menu is succinct, there are enough enticing therapies to make you want to return again and again. We chose the Mukha Chikitsa Holistic Facial ($175) which is a customised facial that releases muscle tension and leaves your skin feeling very smooth. We topped it off with a Deep Tissue Massage (from $180).

Read more
Book online
One Spa at RACV Torquay
Photograph: Supplied

2. One Spa at RACV Torquay

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas

The One Spa at RACV Torquay is everything a day spa should be – a beautifully appointed space of generous proportions with additional facilities to enhance your chosen spa experience. Upon entering the gorgeous reception area, you will be ushered into the changerooms which connect through to a spacious relaxation lounge and hammam that overlook green rolling hills. You’ll be spoiled for choice with One Spa’s extensive spa menu. We chose the Escape Ritual ($450 or $410 for RACV members) which is a total top-to-toe relaxation experience, paired with some time to soak, steam and dream in the hammam.

Read more
Advertising
Brandy Creek Day Spa, Drouin
Photograph: Mark Lane

3. Brandy Creek Day Spa, Drouin

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Drouin East

Wine and wellness is always a good idea in our books so if you are headed to the Gippsland area, schedule a stop at the day spa at Brandy Creek Estate. The spa sits on the top of the ridge and takes in the scenic surrounds of the vineyard. First, take some time to chill out at the hammam before donning your bathrobe and relax in the lounge with herbal tea. We opted for the Tension Tamer (from $125) which pinpoints specific areas on your body that are causing you discomfort or added tension. The spa also offers express treatments (30 minutes or so) for those short on time, as well as therapies targeting just feet and hands.  

Read more
Buy ticket
Peninsula Hot Springs, Mornington Peninsula
Photograph: Supplied

4. Peninsula Hot Springs, Mornington Peninsula

  • Travel
  • Fingal

For years the idyllic Mornington Peninsula has provided refuge for Melburnians looking for an accessible and relaxing weekend away. Of course, a trip out here without a stopover at the Peninsula Hot Springs would be sacrilege. Peninsula Hot Springs is Victoria’s first geothermal mineral springs and day spa. It’s here you’ll find more than 50 bathing experiences, including shared thermal mineral pools, wet and dry saunas, a hydrotherapy pool, Turkish and Moroccan hammams and the frequently Instagrammed hilltop pool, which boasts 360-degree views over the farmlands of Fingal. 

Read more
Book online
Advertising
One Spa at RACV Cape Schanck
Photograph: Supplied

5. One Spa at RACV Cape Schanck

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Cape Schanck

To get to this place you’ll find yourself weaving through a countryside road, over rolling hills that look out over the ocean. Just getting to this resort is part of the experience. Upon arrival you are guided through to the luxurious changing rooms and through a door into the contemporary Hammam bathing space. After some time soaking, steaming and showering you are invited to refresh in the zen lounge before your treatment. We opted for the Mornington Melt ($265 or $240 for RACV members) which is a two-hour treatment that includes a full-body exfoliation, body wrap, full-body massage and a scalp massage.

Read more
Mitchelton Day Spa, Nagambie
Photograph: Supplied

6. Mitchelton Day Spa, Nagambie

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Ashburton

If you’re heading out to horse country, otherwise known as the Goulburn Valley, then you shouldn’t miss a stop at Mitchelton Winery, which is now home to a hotel and day spa. The moment you step into the day spa you’ll be greeted by the signature scents of USPA, a locally made skin and spa range, before wrapping yourself in a cosy bathrobe to enjoy the view from the relaxation lounge. We opted for the two-hour Escape Ritual ($225) which included a customised massage, a nourishing facial and a hair and scalp mask and massage. Post-relaxation you can head to the winery for lunch and a tour of the cellar and art gallery.

Read more
Advertising
One Spa at RACV Healesville
Photograph: Supplied

7. One Spa at RACV Healesville

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Healesville

Flying under most spa-seeker radars is the One Spa at the Healesville Country Club. The staff are dedicated to pampering guests to the highest degree. The spa offers a similar menu to the other One Spa venues on this list, but also offers some private bathing options like the hydrotherapy tub and waterfall steam shower. We tried an Aromasoul Scrub ($110 or $99 for RACV members), a Monticelli Mud Wrap ($150 or $135 for members) and a Sacred Nature Facial ($140 or $125 for RACV members). You can then spend your time sitting in the zen lounge and taking in the scenic views.  

Read more
Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa
Photograph: Supplied

8. Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Hepburn Springs

There are two different areas for soaking at this bathhouse. The main bathhouse has two different heated pools. The Sanctuary is a larger space and includes a magnesium salt bath under a gorgeous skylight; a spa couch bath (you can lie on one of several underwater beds and let the bubbles work their magic); a rainfall shower in three different temperatures; two saunas; and an outdoor spa on the deck, which overlooks the beautiful Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve. There is also a cold plunge pool on the deck, so you can zip between the hot and cold water for maximum skin-tingling effect. 

Read more
Advertising
The Mansion Hotel & Spa
Photograph: Supplied/Visit Werribee & Surrounds

9. The Mansion Hotel & Spa

  • Travel
  • Werribee South
  • price 3 of 4

The Mansion Spa is a classic hotel day spa with a wide array of spa treatments. Plus – driving into the grounds of this historic mansion and seeing the beautiful gardens is all part of the experience. We opted for the private Hammam ($40 for 30 minutes) which also comes with a DIY scrub and mud application. Another highlight was the Tension Relief massage ($75), the seasonal botanical facial (from $165) and an orange cream hair treatment ($25). Treatments over an hour include use of the swimming pool, steam room and gym (though exercise might be the furthest thing from your mind).

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

More ways to relax in Melbourne

The best massages in Melbourne

The best massages in Melbourne

  • Health and beauty
  • Massages

We all need a little TLC every now and then. Leave your worries at the door and check yourself into the city's best massage parlours.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on wellness

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.