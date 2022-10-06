This luxury day spa has several treatment suits, a steam room with an ice fountain, a yoga and pilates studio, and a tranquil relaxation lounge that make it a perfect space for escaping from the hectic demands of city life. If you want all-round care, try one of the Relinque treatments like the release package ($465) that includes a luxurious macadamia or volcanic ash exfoliation treatment, warming jet shower, signature Bian massage, nourishing scalp mask and scalp massage and a pH balancing infusion facial. For those who are short on time, there are also several shorter treatments available like the 50-minute deep tissue massage.
Are you overdue for a bit of self-care? Give your muscles the gift of a deep tissue massage or refresh your complexion with a soothing facial at these retreats around Melbourne. From luxury day spas and bathhouses to cosmetic clinics and wellness centres, there's a range of treatment options for you to choose from that will leave you feeling soft, warm and radiant.