Wine and wellness is always a good idea in our books so if you are headed to the Gippsland area, schedule a stop at the day spa at Brandy Creek Estate. The spa sits on the top of the ridge and takes in the scenic surrounds of the vineyard. First, take some time to chill out at the hammam before donning your bathrobe and relax in the lounge with herbal tea. We opted for the Tension Tamer (from $125) which pinpoints specific areas on your body that are causing you discomfort or added tension. The spa also offers express treatments (30 minutes or so) for those short on time, as well as therapies targeting just feet and hands.