People are rallying to save pay-what-you-feel restaurant Lentil as Anything

Over $115,000 has been raised in just 72 hours to save the social enterprise restaurant group

After two decades of commitment to feeding people from all walks of life, no matter their financial status, not-for-profit restaurant group Lentil As Anything claims that it is on the precipice of permanent closure. Lentil is seeking to raise $150,000 by the end of October, or it faces going into administration.

Throughout the ongoing global health crisis, Lentils has continued to feed thousands of people in need – through its restaurants in Melbourne and Sydney, a delivery service, and various food relief projects. By refusing to back down from its pay-as-you-feel model, the social enterprise has kept its meal services accessible, however, this means it has accrued serious monetary shortfalls in addition to large historic debt.

A GoFundMe petition launched on Saturday, September 26, has already raised over $118,000.

"Today, in the midst of a global pandemic, and serious financial difficulty, the generosity of Lentil As Anything has not waivered. Over the past six months, we have been able to feed thousands of people in need – through our restaurants in Melbourne and Sydney, and various food relief projects,” Lentil As Anything stated on its GoFundMe page.

"...[with] three of our restaurants in Melbourne lockdown, and many unable to even come to our restaurants, the last six months have seen us serving predominantly those most in need, and therefore least able to make a purely financial contribution. Fixed costs like rent and utilities are causing us to go backwards financially, while pre-Covid expenses remain largely unpaid."

Speaking to The Age on Sunday, Lentil As Anything’s board chair, Professor Paul Komesaroff, said revenue was down 90 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Lentils’ Thornbury and St Kilda outlets are now open for coffee and take away only, they are also serving free food for people in need. The Abbotsford outlet is currently (hopefully only temporarily) closed.

