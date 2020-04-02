Lentil As Anything is now delivering its pay-as-you-feel vegan meals

Lentil As Anything has been providing tasty, healthy, affordable meals across Melbourne and Sydney for around two decades. The 100 per cent vegan restaurant is famous for offering a pay-as-you-feel system. Put simply, diners pay what they can afford for their meal.

Well now you can pay-as-you-feel for Lentil As Anything’s meals and have them delivered to your door. The restaurant’s Thornbury and Newtown venues now let you order online or on the phone, pay-as-you-feel for the meal, and have it delivered to your door. Lentil As Anything’s delivery service is only available if you live within two kilometres from the venue, but if you live further afield you may be able to order through UberEats.

For those of us who haven’t established a healthy relationship with our kitchens, the restaurant is also making vacuum-packed vegan meals to eat later. There are four-meal or eight-meal options, with dishes like Moroccan vegetable tagines, spiced tofu rendang and pumpkin, chickpea and spinach curry to choose from. The team will also donate a meal to someone in need for every meal you order.

As part of this “Together As Anything” initiative, the restaurant is also looking for volunteers to help deliver the meals. So if you’re healthy and well with some free time on your hands, this might be a way for you to help your community.