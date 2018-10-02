Piccolina Gelateria is opening a brand-new store in St Kilda

Thank the gelato gods because Piccolina Gelateria is branching out from its Smith Street flagship and Hawthorn stores, and taking root in St Kilda just in time for summer.

All of Piccolina’s creations are made in-house, including their nut butters, jams and, of course, gelato. The gelato itself is made the traditional Italian way using natural ingredients and includes a selection of vegan and gluten-free flavours, from strawberry to passionfruit, lemon and chocolate brownie (with 70.5 per cent dark chocolate). Yum!

Whatever your gelato needs, this new store continues Piccolina’s tradition solving those summer sweetness cravings. It will be open daily from noon 'til 11pm from Friday, October 12.