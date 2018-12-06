Pidapipo is launching a new ice cream sundae range

Pidapipo, the Melbourne gelateria known for their authentic, artisanal, Italian-style gelato, is launching a new sundae range called ‘Coppa Gelato’. The launch will take place on Sunday December 9 in their Flinders Lane shop from 11am.

The Coppa Gelato menu includes the classic banana split as well as ultra fragola, classico, and caramel malt flavours. Each of these goodies also come with a classic mix of Pidapipo gelato like fior di latte, chocolate and salted caramel. And, of course, it wouldn’t be complete without homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Known for its dedication to the art of gelato making, Pidapipo uses only fresh ingredients and no artificial flavouring, ever. That way they can maintain the highest quality so that everything they make has a delicious creamy texture and great flavour intensity. So, can you imagine their sundaes?

Get down to Pidapipo Flinders Lane on Sunday, December 9 for a sundae session that will feature live DJs and illustrations by Alice Oehr. There will also be a nice surprise for one lucky sundae lover: Pidapipo will be giving away the chance to win free sundaes every Sunday leading up to Christmas. Anyone up for a sundae session on a spectacular summer Sunday?

Pidapipo's sundae range will be available to dine in and take home from the CBD store for $11 each.

Make it your summer mission to try all of the best gelato shops in Melbourne.