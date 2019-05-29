Pilgrim Bar has launched indoor picnics just in time for the winter chill

Melbourne’s rather turbulent winter weather can make picnics a wee bit difficult to enjoy. The obvious solution is to trade the outdoors for the indoors and have your picnic in the comfort that only four walls and a central heating can bring.
Riverside haunt Pilgrim Bar is running indoor picnics this winter so you can have your cutesy basket-packed lunch and not freeze your butt off too. Those familiar with the bar will know of its penchant for Australian produce which extends to the Pilgrim Picnics offering.
Included in the picnic menu are al fresco dining favourites like dips, baguettes, chicken sambos and local cheeses but things get a little fancier after that. Picnickers will also enjoy dishes like king fish gravlax with sea succulent, wallaby carpaccio, beer grain salad and a lemon myrtle pannacotta to finish.
The promotion also lands you two hours of bottomless Bellinis, something which is a little difficult to wrangle when dining in the wilderness. Bookings are $69 a pop.