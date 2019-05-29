Pilgrim Bar has launched indoor picnics just in time for the winter chill

Melbourne’s rather turbulent winter weather can make picnics a wee bit difficult to enjoy. The obvious solution is to trade the outdoors for the indoors and have your picnic in the comfort that only four walls and a central heating can bring.

Riverside haunt Pilgrim Bar is running indoor picnics this winter so you can have your cutesy basket-packed lunch and not freeze your butt off too. Those familiar with the bar will know of its penchant for Australian produce which extends to the Pilgrim Picnics offering.

Photograph: Supplied

Included in the picnic menu are al fresco dining favourites like dips, baguettes, chicken sambos and local cheeses but things get a little fancier after that. Picnickers will also enjoy dishes like king fish gravlax with sea succulent, wallaby carpaccio, beer grain salad and a lemon myrtle pannacotta to finish.

The promotion also lands you two hours of bottomless Bellinis, something which is a little difficult to wrangle when dining in the wilderness. Bookings are $69 a pop.