A big congrats is in order for the ever-swish Gimlet at Cavendish House, one of star chef Andrew McConnell's most-loved restaurants. Perennially popular for special occasions and dinner bookings in the CBD, the classy venue has just won top gongs at Australia's Wine List of the Year Awards, held on September 30 in Sydney. Not only did it win the highest award in the competition, it also won Best Wine List Victoria, Australia's Best Restaurant Wine List – City and the Sommeliers' Choice Award. Sommelier Anthony Pieri was awarded the prestigious Judy Hirst Award for his outstanding contribution.

Photograph: Supplied / Australian Wine List of the Year Awards

Though the winner of our Best Fine Diner award in 2023 is no stranger to accolades, this new wave of national recognition also represents a fresh win for the state. It's the first time in three years that a Victorian venue has won the national title. This year, the two other finalists for Australia's Wine List of the Year were Brisbane’s Agnes Restaurant, which judges said had one of the country’s most diverse and enticing by-the-glass selections, and Perth’s Gibney, which only opened earlier in the year and was commended for its luxurious selection of both international and local offerings.

So what was it about Gimlet's wine list that made it stand out?

“The Gimlet list artfully blends the great and the good with a dose of variety and complexity," commented judge Andrew Graham. The selection by the glass here is exceptional, with a nice blend of essential drinks versus indulgences. Very clever! There's a subtle playfulness here, too – just like the 'neither red nor white wine' section, just to remind us that not everything has to be serious. It's a list with high appeal for all wine lovers,” said Graham.

Many more Victorian restaurants caught the panel's eye this year. Check out some of the impressive wins in the list below:

Wickens at Royal Mail Hotel: Australia’s Best Listing of Museum & Rare Wines, and Australia’s Best Listing of VIC Wines.

Australia’s Best Listing of Museum & Rare Wines, and Australia’s Best Listing of VIC Wines. Leonie Upstairs: Australia’s Best Sake List

Australia’s Best Sake List Society: Australia’s Best Listing of French Wines

Australia’s Best Listing of French Wines Poodle Bar: Australia’s Best Wine List (200 Wines)

Australia’s Best Wine List (200 Wines) Circl Wine House: Australia’s Best Champagne List

Australia’s Best Champagne List Grossi Florentino Australia’s Best Listing of Italian Wines

To read more about the winners this year, head to the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: