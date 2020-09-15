Pop-up floating bar Arbory Afloat is coming back this October

Oh buoy after the year we’ve had, we certainly needed this news. Today, the team behind Melbourne’s longest bar, Arbory Bar and Eatery, have announced their plans to revive Arbory Afloat this summer.

This giant floating pontoon has been moored next to Flinders Street Station since April and has been sitting idly by as Melbourne weathers through two lockdowns. Now, we have something to look forward to as metro Melbourne works through its roadmap to reopening.

Arbory Afloat is planning a relaunch on October 26, with the outdoor floating bar and restaurant keen to “give hope and confidence to a despondent hospitality industry and be a drawcard for people looking to shake-off lockdown fatigue.”

This year’s Afloat theme is the Australian Beach House and will be drawing inspiration from our own backyard. But don’t worry, we know you’re sick of being in your own backyard right now – thankfully, Arbory’s version includes cocktails, lush greenery and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu.

Arbory Afloat is also planning a couple of all-inclusive, sit-down ticketed events to celebrate Melbourne events that may or may not be going ahead, like the Spring Racing Carnival. Tickets for these will go on sale in October.

Arbory Afloat is planning to open on Monday, October 26 at 11am. Keep an eye out for updates on the website.

