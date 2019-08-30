Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Pop-up floating bar Arbory Afloat is launching soon with a new pool
Pop-up floating bar Arbory Afloat is launching soon with a new pool

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Friday August 30 2019, 6:29pm

Yarra River with skyline at Arbory Afloat
Photograph: Supplied

Oh buoy – great news! The team behind massive outdoor eatery and beer garden Arbory Bar are bringing back their super popular pop-up floating bar to the Yarra.

The giant, nautical-themed floating pontoon has been mooring itself beside Arbory's permanent bar for the past few years, and now it's back with some exciting new details for the 2019/2020 season. 

This year the bar will be taking inspiration from Miami in the '70s, with a pastel blue and pink colour palette and palm trees aplenty. The upper deck has been extended so there will be plenty of room to kick back, grab a drink and celebrate in your own private cabana. 

Probably the most exciting part is the introduction of Arbory Afloat's own swimming pool. No word yet on the size of the pool, but we'd recommend bringing your bathers in case there's room for a full-blown swim session. 

Arbory Afloat is expected to open in mid-September. More info will be available in the coming weeks so keep your eyes peeled! 

In the meantime, check out some of our favourite rooftop bars for spring.  

