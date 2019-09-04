Piccolina Gelateria is giving away free Nutcracker ice cream

The Australian Ballet is joining forces with Collingwood's Piccolina Gelateria and has collaborated on a limited, three-flavour Nutcracker gelato range. This range has been created to highlight the season of the Nutcracker, which will be running from September 17-28 at the Arts Centre.

The flavours have all been inspired by the costumes of the Nutcracker, and they are Clara and the Nutcracker (a mixture of apple gelato with spiced apple compote topped with chantilly cream and gingerbread soldiers), the Land of the Sweets (white chocolate gelato with strawberry boba, topped with torched meringue and white chocolate covered, freeze-dried strawberries) and the Sugar Plum Fairy (crema gelato with plum and raspberry coulis with pink pearl candy, fairy floss and silver leaf).

To launch this collaboration, Picconlina will be giving away any of the Nutcracker flavours between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, September 13 at the Collingwood store.