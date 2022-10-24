Melbourne
An image of the Classic Assorted Arnott's biscuits pack
Photograph: Supplied/The Arnott's Group

PSA: Arnott’s Classic Assorted variety pack has been discontinued

Your morning cuppa will never be the same

Written by
Jade Solomon
In bad news for office break rooms across Australia, the Arnott's Classic Assorted 500 gram variety packet has been discontinued. The Classic Assorted pack, a staple in kitchens and offices, tea rooms and waiting rooms across Australia, will surely be missed with many lonely cups of tea to be left crying out for a dunking. 

Known for "bringing your favourites together," the Classic Assorted pack certainly did bring Aussie favourites together and was filled to the brim with Shortbread Creams, Kingstons, Monte Carlos, Scotch Fingers, Butternut Snaps and Choc Chip biscuits. Many a family or office debate has been had over which is the best choice (Scotch Fingers, duh) and which is the worst option (Monte Carlos – don't come for us).

For all those concerned about what to stock the biscuit jar with moving forward, don't fret; Arnott's still does a range of variety packs with something for everyone. Try the new High Tea Favourites with Scotch Fingers, Raspberry Shortcakes, Monte Carlos and Shortbread Creams. 

Whether we liked the variety pack for its sentimental value or for its actual selection of bikkies, who cares  we will miss it all the same.

