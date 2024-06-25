Subscribe
PSA: You can nab super cheap domestic flights right now with this huge Qantas sale

Flights around the country for under $150? Yes please!

Winnie Stubbs
Liv Condous
Winnie Stubbs
Liv Condous
qantas plane in the sky
Photograph: Soly Moses | Pexels
Has the dark depths of Melbourne's winter got you dreaming of sunshine? You're in luck – Qantas has just launched a mega sale on domestic flights, with discounts on one million seats, to almost every route in Australia. 

Of the 60 routes on sale, many have tickets available for less than $150 one way – offering Melburnians the chance to jet off to the Gold Coast for $129, or to Port Stephens for as little as $139. Or if you're keen for a city-style escape, you can fly to Adelaide for $139, Sydney for $145, or to Hobart for $149.

Mermaid Beach, Gold Coast
Photograph: Tourism Australia | Mermaid Beach, Gold Coast

If you've always wanted to try a bougier in-flight experience, now might be the time to book – with business class flights from Melbourne to Sydney starting at $449 one way, and business class flights to the Sunshine Coast starting at $529 one way.

Ready to jet off? The sale will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 30, or until sold out – so you’ll want to move fast. You can learn more and book over here.

