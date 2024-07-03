PSA: You can snap up crazy cheap international flights in this hectic airfare sale on right now

If this frosty weather has got you fantasizing about a sunny escape, then keep reading, because here's your chance to make it happen. Scoot – the low-cost little sister of Singapore Airlines has just announced a huge winter sale – with reduced flights across its network (and yes, that includes Europe). The sale is on from now until 11.59pm on Sunday, July 7. So you'd better get in quick to apply for your annual leave.

With flights from Melbourne to Athens starting at $395 one way, the Euro trip you’ve been wistfully dreaming of could become a reality. If you’re keen to explore Osaka, you could fly there from Melbourne for as little as $325, and if you’re up for a beachside escape, you could get to Denpasar (Bali) for as little as $219. Keen to check out Singapore’s foodie hotspots? Flights from Melbourne to Singapore start at just $190.

The sale is discounting more than 40,000 seats (inclusive of 10kg luggage). Travellers keen on an elevated Scoot experience can upgrade to ScootPlus tickets – with ScootPlus flights to Athens starting at a still wildly-affordable $820, and flights from Melbourne to Bangkok starting at $549.

If a Euro summer is what you had in mind, you might need to consider a Euro spring instead – as the travel periods run from:

Jul 11 to Sept 14, 2024

Oct 1 to Nov 26, 2024

Jan 16 to Apr 2, 2025

And Apr 22 to May 30, 2025 (with additional blackout periods applying over school holidays and event periods)

You can learn more and snap up your trip for cheap over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

