The airline has unveiled a total revamp of their first class cabin designs and they are even more extravagant than we thought

In a glimpse into how the other half lives — because let's be real, there's no way we're flying first class in this economy — Qantas has unveiled the brand new designs for their First and Business Class cabins, and they're downright luxurious.

The new designs are for the airline's A350 fleet, which are the aircrafts that will fly passengers on new ultra long-haul routes, directly from Australia to New York and London from 2025. So it does make sense that they're extra fancy, because you absolutely need to be comfortable on a flight that's 24 hours long.

Photograph: Supplied

The designs have been devised with space in mind — the First Class suites (yes, suites!) are pretty much palatial by airplane standards, with an extra-wide bed, a second recliner chair, a dining table for two (in case you want to invite a friend over for dinner?) and an 32-inch HD TV.

The Business Class section is equally impressive, with pods featuring a two-metre bed, a cushioned leather ottoman, and a touch-screen bluetooth 18-inch screen. There will even be a separate area where passengers can help themselves to food and drinks throughout the flight.

Caon Design are the brains behind the new design for the new aircraft layout. Founder David Caon said the project has been years in the making.

“We began designing this aircraft cabin five years ago, working with Airbus and Qantas to maximise space, as well as creating a tailored lighting program that will influence mood and sleep patterns,” said Mr Caon. “All the design and service elements will work together to significantly improve inflight comfort, convenience and health and wellbeing and help minimise the old nemesis of jetlag.”

Photograph: Supplied

In the coming months, Qantas plans to announce the design plans for their Premium Economy and Economy classes, which of course won't be so luxurious, but will include welcome upgrades for the majority of us who can't afford Business or First Class.

All of these upgrades will be taking place in the coming years in preparation for the new non-stop Australia-London and Australia-New York services that have divided the public. For example, the Perth to London service will see passengers clock an eye-watering 18 hours' straight flying time, which may be more than some can handle. But hey, if there’s an ultra-wide bed involved, we could be persuaded.

RECOMMENDED: