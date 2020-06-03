QT Kitchen is serving pho in hot stone bowls

If you haven't heard of QT Kitchen, it is a modern Vietnamese restaurant in Glen Iris dedicated to using fresh, Australian produce. This also means that during the time of restaurant closures, the only way to enjoy its pho was to receive it in multiple plastic containers and marry it in a bowl at home that is probably too small.

Well, now that you can dine in restaurants again (albeit, with significantly less people), QT Kitchen is relaunching with 'hot stone pho'. What is that exactly? Think of it as hot pot (yes, perfect for this weather) in a heated stone bowl, filled with pho broth, where you cook all the pho accompaniments. Unlike traditional pho, you'll be able to cook the meats to your own liking and retain the bounciness of the fresh rice noodles over the duration of your meal. Definitely something you can only dine in for.

Think about it, if you don't have a bowl large enough to house your takeaway pho, you definitely don't have a hot stone bowl to heat up pho broth in.

Each hot stone pho gives you a choice between chicken or MBS 9+ Master Kobe Wagyu beef and comes with herbs, a 63-degree egg and mushrooms to round off your Vietnamese hot pot experience (and if you think about it, a free facial).

Bookings are essential and available via its website.

