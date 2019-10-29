Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Queen Vic Market has changed its trading hours for the first time in 20 years
News / City Life

Queen Vic Market has changed its trading hours for the first time in 20 years

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday October 29 2019, 12:56pm

at Queen Victoria Market
Photograph: Supplied/David Hannah

The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). And even though it was established in 1878, this Melbourne institution is still moving with the times. 

For the first time in 20 years, the market will be extending its trading hours. This comes after six months of consultation with the community. No, the market isn’t opening on Monday or Wednesday, but it is extending hours to 3pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends. 

The new hours are as follows:
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 6am-3pm
Saturday 6am-4pm
Sunday 9am-4pm

Here’s our guide to doing the Queen Vic Market like a pro.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 289 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.