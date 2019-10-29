Queen Vic Market has changed its trading hours for the first time in 20 years

The open-air Queen Victoria Market is loud and proud, packed with veteran stallholders who are passionate about fresh produce (and are happy to tell you about it). And even though it was established in 1878, this Melbourne institution is still moving with the times.

For the first time in 20 years, the market will be extending its trading hours. This comes after six months of consultation with the community. No, the market isn’t opening on Monday or Wednesday, but it is extending hours to 3pm on weekdays and 4pm on weekends.

The new hours are as follows:

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 6am-3pm

Saturday 6am-4pm

Sunday 9am-4pm

Here’s our guide to doing the Queen Vic Market like a pro.