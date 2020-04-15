Queen Victoria Market is now letting customers pre-order groceries for pick up

How Melburnians shop has changed significantly in the last month or so, but there are some things that haven’t changed. The city’s renowned Queen Victoria Market is still open for trading and has now launched a pre-order grocery service to make your weekly shop quicker and easier.

Queen Victoria Market now lets you pre-order your groceries direct from more than 40 traders, who will then drop your fresh produce straight to your car. Depending on the specific trader, you can order via phone, email or their website as well as arrange your preferred pick-up time and date.

Some of the traders now offering the speedy service include Garden Organics, the Chicken Pantry, George the Fishmonger, Vic Meat Supply, Queen’s Harvest, Big Vic Deli, the Eggsperts, Andrew’s Bread Shop and Brick Lane Brewing Community. From the looks of things, you will still have to get out of your car if you want to snag a borek or famous hot jam doughie – although the American Donut Kitchen does let you order online now for pick up.

When picking up your groceries you will need to park in the designated pre-order zone on Queen Street (opposite D Shed). You can pick up your groceries from 8am until 2pm on during weekday market days (Tue, Thu and Fri) and between 8am and 3pm on weekends. Orders must be in by 5pm on the day prior to pick up. Visit the website for more information.