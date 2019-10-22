Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Rare sunset phenomenon Melbhenge returns this November
News / Weird & Wonderful

Rare sunset phenomenon Melbhenge returns this November

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday October 22 2019, 4:48pm

Melbhenge, Sun setting Melbourne Hoddle Grid
Photograph:@darryl_rae

For two days in November, Melburnians are going to be treated to the “Melbhenge” phenomenon. 

It happens around twice a year, when the sun sets directly between the CBD’s skyscrapers, not unlike the phenomenon that happens at Stonehenge, when the sun sets between the prehistoric monoliths (hence “Melbhenge”). 

You’ll be able to get a chance to see the rare event at exactly 7.56pm on Sunday, November 3 and 7.57pm on Monday, November 4, when the sun sets at exactly 250 degrees west – which is the exact angle of the Hoddle Grid. 

If you want to catch it, the best spot to watch the sun go down will be anywhere along Spring Street, where you can see the light streaming down Collins, Bourke and Lonsdale streets. We’d suggest even sitting on the steps at Parliament House or the Treasury Building. Just hope for clear skies!

Another good one to look out for: here’s where to see the Aurora Australis in Melbourne.

Or check out the best sunrise and sunset spots around Melbourne

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo 287 Posts

Rebecca Russo is the Editor of Time Out Melbourne and joined Time Out in 2017.

She's a born and bred Melburnian who likes film, travelling and the great outdoors. In addition to her work at Time Out, Rebecca has written for Junkee, AWOL, The Cusp, Fashion Journal, Faster Louder and Tone Deaf, and spent her uni days volunteering for youth radio stations. Her words have appeared in print, online and in the sky! Just kidding, that skywriter paraphrased her to shit.

Reach her at rebecca.russo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @beckrusso.