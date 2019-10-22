Rare sunset phenomenon Melbhenge returns this November

For two days in November, Melburnians are going to be treated to the “Melbhenge” phenomenon.

It happens around twice a year, when the sun sets directly between the CBD’s skyscrapers, not unlike the phenomenon that happens at Stonehenge, when the sun sets between the prehistoric monoliths (hence “Melbhenge”).

You’ll be able to get a chance to see the rare event at exactly 7.56pm on Sunday, November 3 and 7.57pm on Monday, November 4, when the sun sets at exactly 250 degrees west – which is the exact angle of the Hoddle Grid.

If you want to catch it, the best spot to watch the sun go down will be anywhere along Spring Street, where you can see the light streaming down Collins, Bourke and Lonsdale streets. We’d suggest even sitting on the steps at Parliament House or the Treasury Building. Just hope for clear skies!

