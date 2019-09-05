Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Readings Bookshop is opening early for the release of The Handmaid’s Tale sequel

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday September 5 2019, 2:34pm

Generic Handmaids
Photograph: Creative Commons

Remember when bookshops opened early so that kids could pick up their copy of the new Harry Potter book? Well, praise be! Much loved Carlton bookstore Readings will be opening early for the release of Margaret Atwood’s new book, The Testaments

The book, which is a long-awaited sequel to her 1985 dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, will be released on Tuesday, September 10. To celebrate the release, Readings will be opening at 7.30am so you can pick up a copy before work (and devour it by lunchtime). 

Lygon Street neighbours Heartattack and Vine will be providing free pastries and filter coffee for early bird purchasers, too. Just get there before 9am to claim your freebies.

The Testaments is set 15 years after the final scene in The Handmaid's Tale novel. It's already been named in the longlist for the 2019 Booker Prize, so prepare your emotions accordingly. 

