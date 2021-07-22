There are few greater pleasures in life than getting lost in a really good book. But what happens when you're running low on things to read during lockdown? At the moment, you can't exactly cram into cozy bookstores and wander through shelves to your heart's content. So we've put together a list of the best bookshops in Melbourne that will either deliver juicy reading material straight to your doorstep or offer click and collect throughout the week. In these uncertain times, let's not underestimate the quiet power of a book to take you to imagined worlds.

Knowing that you'll never be lonely or bored with a book, further expand your collection by checking out Melbourne's best second-hand bookshops. Want to know exactly what to read? These are the best books written about Melbourne.