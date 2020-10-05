Regional Victorians can travel to the Northern Territory from November

The Northern Territory government has announced that people living in regional Victoria will be able to travel to the NT from November 2 without having to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine.

If cases remain low, the NT government will open its borders to the majority of Victoria’s regional areas. However, those in the Mitchell Shire, Greater Geelong, and the Macedon Ranges will be exempt as these locations, along with metropolitan Melbourne, are still considered hotspot areas.

How they’ll get there is another story. Regional Victorians would possibly need to fly out via Tullamarine Airport or Avalon Airport to get there or drive through New South Wales or South Australia to get to the Northern Territory. With border restrictions still in place, this could be quite difficult.

More information will be announced in due course.

