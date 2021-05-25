Some Covid-19 restrictions will return in Melbourne in response to the recent outbreak in the city's northern suburbs.

From 6pm on Tuesday, May 25, private gatherings at home are restricted to five people per day, while public gatherings are limited to 30 people. Masks will be mandatory indoors for anyone aged 12 or older in Greater Melbourne – this includes in workplaces. Schools and workplaces can remain open, and existing density limits remain unchanged. The new restrictions do not impact existing rules around sporting crowds, major events, bars or restaurants. Like last time, you have to wear a mask inside a venue, but you can take your mask off to eat and drink.

Residents of Greater Melbourne can still travel to regional Victoria but the restrictions travel with them. This means that if you're visiting someone, they cannot have more than five visitors for that day if the gathering is at home, and you cannot attend public gatherings larger than 30 people. Weddings and funerals can still go ahead but if they're in a private residence the five people rule applies, in addition to a celebrant and a photographer. Weddings and funerals at venues are unaffected by the restriction changes.

These restrictions will be in place until at least June 4.

These are the current public exposure sites to be aware of. If you have any symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.