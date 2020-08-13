Rockwell and Sons’ famous double-patty burger is back for takeaway

The much-loved burger bar closed its doors in 2019 – but its burger lives on!

Once crowned the best burger in Melbourne (by us… we crowned it that), Rockwell and Sons’ double-patty burger is one heck of a burger. But since the Collingwood venue closed its doors in 2019, we’ve been missing it like crazy. Now, because 2020 is throwing us millions of curveballs, Rockwell has returned… kind of.

Rockwell at Home, the quarantine edition, has now launched. The pack includes everything you need to recreate the double-patty smash burger at home, including two O’Conner beef patties, two Kraft singles, Rockwell special sauce and a Martins potato bun. It’s $15 per burger – there’s also a black bean burger pack for the veggos and mac and cheese for sides.

Pick-up is available from sister venue Bar Liberty on Johnston Street in Fitzroy starting Friday, August 14 from noon-6pm and Saturday, August 15 from noon-6pm. You can order via this link.

For everyone not living within a 5km radius of Fitzroy, Meatsmith will also be delivering packs all across Melbourne through its website starting Tuesday, August 18. Head here for Meatsmith delivery.

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

