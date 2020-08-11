Romeo Lane is delivering cocktail bags to Melburnians stuck at home

You want a cocktail? You got it, thanks to one of Melbourne’s best bars

There’s a reason we awarded Romeo Lane our Bar of the Year and Best Cocktail Bar for the 2020 Time Out Bar Awards. It’s a must-visit bar in this fine city of ours, and while we’re not exactly allowed to “visit” it IRL, we can still enjoy its products from home.

Romeo Lane is currently mixing up pre-made cocktails for Melburnians to enjoy at home. There are classics like the Martini, Manhattan and Old Fashioned, but there are also concoctions like a Painkiller (rum, pineapple, orange, coconut and lime), a Consulate (rum, Italian vermouth, dry sherry, peach and bitters) and a Factory Setting (Irish whiskey, coffee liqueur, allspice dram, cream and salt).

Prices per cocktail start at $17.50, but you can also get cocktail packs including the Martini Pack (a gin Martini, a vodka Martini and a “disco” Martini for $50) and a Seven Day Weekend Pack (choose any 10 cocktails for $150).

You can order yours via the website. If you order by 2pm you can pick up between 3-7pm, or order by 5pm for delivery between 4-7pm. The bar will aim to fulfill all orders within the hour so they’re extra fresh. Romeo Lane is also hand-delivering them to a selection of inner-city suburbs (but if you’re further out, send them an email and they’ll try to accommodate). Check it all out here.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

