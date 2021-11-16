Melbourne
Timeout

Dervilla McGowan and Sebastian Reaburn, co-owners of Anther Distillery
Anther's Distillery

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria launches plant-infused gin

In collaboration with Anther Distillery, the gin is infused with flowers from the Melbourne Botanic Gardens

Written by Eliza Campbell
Get a taste of Melbourne thanks to a new boutique gin produced by the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, in collaboration with Anther Distillery. The project sees plants grown in the city’s famous gardens infused into a botanical gin named ‘Florescence’ – with sales supporting the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria’s landscapes, horticultural research and public programs.

Founded in 2016 by Dervilla McGowan and Sebastian Reaburn, Anther Distillery’s small-batch, handmade gins are highly awarded. The brand frequently uses native Australian flora as part of its distillation process, making it a natural partner for the Florescence project. 

“Working with Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria meant that we had a whole library of potential ingredients at our fingertips,” says co-owner Dervilla McGowan. “We enjoyed walking around with Gardens experts to explore and discuss ingredients.” 

The Florescence gin includes traditional botanicals such as juniper, coriander seeds, orange and lemon peel, but also incorporates unique selections of native Australian plants – all of which are currently growing at both the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne and Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne. These unusual native ingredients, such as Tasmanian Xerophila and Kunzea Parvifolia, impart distinctive aromas and flavours making the gin one of a kind. 

Florescence handmade gin is currently available for pre-order through the Anthers Distillery website, with orders shipped from November 17. Get yours here.

  • Eliza Campbell Editor, Time Out Melbourne

